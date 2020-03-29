South India textile research body approves 8 samples of coverall material in two months

Deepak Sathish By

COIMBATORE: Being the sole research body to test samples of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufactured across the country, South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) in Coimbatore has approved close to around eight materials in the last two months.

The autonomous research body is currently testing three materials of the coverall (protective gear), including one which was sent from New Delhi through a special flight.

Sources state SITRA has tested nearly 50 samples in the last two months, of which many did not comply with the parameters.

Even as concerns over testing the samples of the coverall from other parts of the country are pouring in, due to the possibility of COVID-19 spreading, SITRA has explained that manufacturers of such equipment could not send their materials for testing due to the lack of air connectivity because of the countrywide lockdown.

As it is mandatory to physically test the materials of the PPE at SITRA, the manufacturers' body claimed their fabrics could not be tested due to the absence of air connectivity and courier service.

A few manufacturers also claimed that they are making the PPE with the fabric that has already been tested.

SITRA Director Prakash Vasudevan said, "The manufacturers of PPE from Bengaluru and Chennai manage to bring the materials for testing at the Centre of Excellence for Medical Textiles here. However, the units in north India could not send their samples to test owing to the lockdown."

He said there had been numerous inquiries about the steps that need to be taken to send the materials for testing at SITRA over the last five days.

In addition, Prakash said they are currently planning to extend the laboratory facility to New Delhi to make sure the testing is carried out seamlessly. The plan is yet to be materialised and then the association shall approach the textile ministry for the same, he said.

Due to the curfew in Coimbatore, only four to five persons are working in the Centre of Excellence for Medical Textiles in SITRA as against the actual number, which is 15.

Prakash said, "Earlier the PPE were imported from abroad. Since the countries which export the coverall are facing shortages, the manufacturing units in India started making the PPE.

Various associations that are in the sector too are looking forward to government intervention to ease matters.

Chairman of Preventive Wear Manufacturers' Association of India (PWMAI) Sanjeev Relhan said that the association has urged the Centre to permit them to self-attest their products.

Sanjeev added that their association members follow mandatory guidelines while producing the coverall. Therefore, he said, a few of the products are being made with the fabrics tested earlier.

Pradeep Sareen, a member of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) said that the labourers operating trucks are not turning up due to the lockdown. Moreover, he said, alternative transportation modes are not available to actually send the materials for testing.

"As per the recent guidelines put forth by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), all States and Union Territories must ensure seamless movement of stock and manpower of pharma companies amid the lockdown," Pradeep added.