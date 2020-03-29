STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

South India textile research body approves 8 samples of coverall material in two months

The autonomous research body is currently testing three materials of the coverall (protective gear), including one which was sent from New Delhi through a special flight.

Published: 29th March 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Spraying sanitation chemical at Ram koti in Hyderabad on Friday during lockdown till April 14th in view of coronavirus.

A worker dons the protective coverall while spraying sanitation chemical at Ram koti in Hyderabad on Friday during lockdown till April 14th in view of coronavirus. (Photo | Vinay Madapur/EPS)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Being the sole research body to test samples of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufactured across the country, South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) in Coimbatore has approved close to around eight materials in the last two months.

The autonomous research body is currently testing three materials of the coverall (protective gear), including one which was sent from New Delhi through a special flight.

Sources state SITRA has tested nearly 50 samples in the last two months, of which many did not comply with the parameters.

Even as concerns over testing the samples of the coverall from other parts of the country are pouring in, due to the possibility of COVID-19 spreading, SITRA has explained that manufacturers of such equipment could not send their materials for testing due to the lack of air connectivity because of the countrywide lockdown.

As it is mandatory to physically test the materials of the PPE at SITRA, the manufacturers' body claimed their fabrics could not be tested due to the absence of air connectivity and courier service.

A few manufacturers also claimed that they are making the PPE with the fabric that has already been tested.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 scare: Face shields equally sought after as demand outscores supply

SITRA Director Prakash Vasudevan said, "The manufacturers of PPE from Bengaluru and Chennai manage to bring the materials for testing at the Centre of Excellence for Medical Textiles here. However, the units in north India could not send their samples to test owing to the lockdown."

He said there had been numerous inquiries about the steps that need to be taken to send the materials for testing at SITRA over the last five days.

In addition, Prakash said they are currently planning to extend the laboratory facility to New Delhi to make sure the testing is carried out seamlessly. The plan is yet to be materialised and then the association shall approach the textile ministry for the same, he said.

Due to the curfew in Coimbatore, only four to five persons are working in the Centre of Excellence for Medical Textiles in SITRA as against the actual number, which is 15.

Prakash said, "Earlier the PPE were imported from abroad. Since the countries which export the coverall are facing shortages, the manufacturing units in India started making the PPE.

Various associations that are in the sector too are looking forward to government intervention to ease matters.

Chairman of Preventive Wear Manufacturers' Association of India (PWMAI) Sanjeev Relhan said that the association has urged the Centre to permit them to self-attest their products.

Sanjeev added that their association members follow mandatory guidelines while producing the coverall. Therefore, he said, a few of the products are being made with the fabrics tested earlier.

Pradeep Sareen, a member of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) said that the labourers operating trucks are not turning up due to the lockdown. Moreover, he said, alternative transportation modes are not available to actually send the materials for testing.

"As per the recent guidelines put forth by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), all States and Union Territories must ensure seamless movement of stock and manpower of pharma companies amid the lockdown," Pradeep added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SITRA PPE coverall testing Coimbatore sitra COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp