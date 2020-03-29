STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin demands all-party meet

Stating that measures to prevent spread of coronavirus warrant “action in unison’, DMK president, MK Stalin, on Saturday demanded convening of an all-party meeting.

Published: 29th March 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that measures to prevent spread of coronavirus warrant “action in unison’, DMK president, MK Stalin, on Saturday demanded convening of an all-party meeting. Stalin said a pandemic like COVID-19 could not be faced only by the ruling party. “If there is any difficulty in convening the meeting since the lockdown is in force, the government can arrange for a video-conferencing with leaders of parties.” 

