Tamil Nadu enters next phase of transmission as tally touches 42

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/VELLORE/THANJAVUR/MADURAI: Four persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, taking the tally up to 42. With this, the State has officially entered Phase-2 of epidemic, and officials have devised special plans across 10 affected districts.

Thanjavur Chef

The first patient is a 42-year-old man from Kumbakonam who was working in the West Indies with a shipping company as a chef. He returned recently and has been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College. Sources say the patient was residing in a lane connecting Gandi Adiagal Road with Nageswaran South Street.

He left from West Indies on March 16 and reached Chennai via Qatar on March 18. He took a bus to Kumbakonam from Chennai. While one source claimed he made a stop at Villupuram to meet his sister, another said his sister travelled with him from Chennai to Villupuram.

He developed symptoms on March 22 in Kumbakonam. He was shifted to an isolation ward in the Thanjavur GH on March 25. Now, his condition is said to be stable. The results of his throat swabs came on Saturday, confirming he had COVID-19. The man’s 34-year-old wife and two daughters -- aged 10 and 2 -- have been quarantined. The area around his residence has been barricaded and cut off for public access.

Vellore Priest

A 49-year-old priest is under treatment at Vellore CMC Hospital. His tests came positive for the virus on Saturday. He recently returned from a trip to the United Kingdom. His wife, who went on the trip along with him has tested negative. Barneespuram in Katpadi, where he lives, has been sanitised. “He was already under quarantine and now he seems to have recovered fully,” claimed Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram.

The patient returned to Chennai on March 17, and took a cab to Katpadi. The couple claims not to have left their house since the trip. “We have so far tracked down eight of his contacts,” said officials.



One more case in Madurai A man from Rajapalayam, who had symptoms since March 18, has tested positive. He was initially being treated by his wife, a doctor. Later, when the fever worsened, he was referred to the GRH, Madurai.

“The patient has comorbid conditions like hypertension and diabetes,” said sources. The patient is understood to have met with a friend who recently returned from Dubai. He also attended a wedding on March 4. A total of 71 contacts of the patient have been quarantined. The fourth case is a youngster from West Mambalam in Chennai.

Whatsapp Chatbox launched

Tamil Nadu government has launched a WhatsApp Chatbox which provides latest guidelines, information related to COVID19. People can text the Chat Box at 9035766766