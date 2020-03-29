STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu enters next phase of transmission as tally touches 42

Officials devise special plans to identify and isolate infected persons in affected districts,A chef returned from West Indies and a priest recently travelled to the UK test positive

Published: 29th March 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come into force from March 29.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/VELLORE/THANJAVUR/MADURAI: Four persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, taking the tally up to 42. With this, the State has officially entered Phase-2 of epidemic, and officials have devised special plans across 10 affected districts. 

Thanjavur Chef
The first patient is a 42-year-old man from Kumbakonam who was working in the West Indies with a shipping company as a chef. He returned recently and has been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College. Sources say the patient was residing in a lane connecting Gandi Adiagal Road with Nageswaran South Street.  

He left from West Indies on March 16 and reached Chennai via Qatar on March 18. He took a bus to Kumbakonam from Chennai. While one source claimed he made a stop at Villupuram to meet his sister, another said his sister travelled with him from Chennai to Villupuram.   

He developed symptoms on March 22 in Kumbakonam. He was shifted to an isolation ward in the Thanjavur GH on March 25. Now, his condition is said to be stable. The results of his throat swabs came on Saturday, confirming he had COVID-19. The man’s 34-year-old wife and two daughters -- aged 10 and 2 -- have been quarantined. The area around his residence has been barricaded and cut off for public access. 

Vellore Priest
A 49-year-old priest is under treatment at Vellore CMC Hospital. His tests came positive for the virus on Saturday. He recently returned from a trip to the United Kingdom. His wife, who went on the trip along with him has tested negative. Barneespuram in Katpadi, where he lives, has been sanitised. “He was already under quarantine and now he seems to have recovered fully,” claimed Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram. 

The patient returned to Chennai on March 17, and took a cab to Katpadi. The couple claims not to have left their house since the trip. “We have so far tracked down eight of his contacts,” said officials.

One more case in Madurai A man from Rajapalayam, who had symptoms since March 18, has tested positive. He was initially being treated by his wife, a doctor. Later, when the fever worsened, he was referred to the GRH, Madurai.

“The patient has comorbid conditions like hypertension and diabetes,” said sources. The patient is understood to have met with a friend who recently returned from Dubai. He also attended a wedding on March 4. A total of 71 contacts of the patient have been quarantined. The fourth case is a youngster from West Mambalam in Chennai.

Whatsapp Chatbox launched
Tamil Nadu government has launched a WhatsApp Chatbox which provides latest guidelines, information related to COVID19. People can text the Chat Box at 9035766766

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp