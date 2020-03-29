‘We are struggling to get food and shelter’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Nearly 60 intrastate labourers working in different units are reportedly stranded in the city after Section 144 of IPC was imposed across the State. Sadly, a few men in the group who have reportedly developed fever, cough and cold, could not get proper medical attention so far. The workers, who are from various parts of the State, lamented that they could not move to their respective native places and added that they are unable to find shelter in Coimbatore, even as the district administration and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have assured to provide accommodation and support.

Sources said it was only on Friday night that the said workers got food packets served by the district administration and good samaritans. However, the question of providing them shelter during the curfew period holds standstill with the civic body. A R Prem (31) from Chennai, who is among the group of workers, said, “The curfew was said to be imposed at 6 pm on March 24. But, the bus services to other districts was suspended by 2 pm, leaving us in the lurch. Since then, we are struggling to get food and accommodation.”

Another labourer, A Raghu (42) from Pudukkottai, said, “All the units in which we were employed are shut. We could not go anywhere. We are in dire need of shelter and food.” All their efforts to meet the higher officials of the district administration went in vain, said the labourers. Similarly, a few men claimed that they are not allowed inside Amma Canteen to have food as well. When contacted, Corporation Commissioner J Sravan Kumar said he would look into the matter.