STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘We are struggling to get food and shelter’

Nearly 60 intrastate labourers working in different units are reportedly stranded in the city after Section 144 of IPC was imposed across the State.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh stranded at NH 16 Chennai-Srikakullam Highway. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Nearly 60 intrastate labourers working in different units are reportedly stranded in the city after Section 144 of IPC was imposed across the State. Sadly, a few men in the group who have reportedly developed fever, cough and cold, could not get proper medical attention so far. The workers, who are from various parts of the State, lamented that they could not move to their respective native places and added that they are unable to find shelter in Coimbatore, even as the district administration and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have assured to provide accommodation and support.

Sources said it was only on Friday night that the said workers got food packets served by the district administration and good samaritans. However, the question of providing them shelter during the curfew period holds standstill with the civic body. A R Prem (31) from Chennai, who is among the group of workers, said, “The curfew was said to be imposed at 6 pm on March 24. But, the bus services to other districts was suspended by 2 pm, leaving us in the lurch. Since then, we are struggling to get food and accommodation.”

Another labourer, A Raghu (42) from Pudukkottai, said, “All the units in which we were employed are shut. We could not go anywhere. We are in dire need of shelter and food.” All their efforts to meet the higher officials of the district administration went in vain, said the labourers. Similarly, a few men claimed that they are not allowed inside Amma Canteen to have food as well. When contacted, Corporation Commissioner J Sravan Kumar said he would look into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Migrant labourers lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp