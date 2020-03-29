STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Workers rendered jobless as curfew cripples operation of rice mills

The curfew restrictions – barring assembly of more than three persons, curbs on transportation and unavailability of fuel to run boilers – have crippled the operation of the rice mills.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rice mills in Arni and Kalambur of Tiruvannamalai shut operations | Express

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The usual bustle is missing in Arni, Kalambur and surrounding areas in Tiruvannamalai as all the rice mills have gone silent ever since the curfew was enforced to check the spread of COVID-19 virus. “Nearly 130 rice mills process staple food before dispatching them to the markets, in Arni and Kalambur. Now all of them have stopped functioning due to the curfew,” V Natarajan, State vice-president of Federation of Tamil Nadu Rice Mills Owners, told Express. The lockdown has deprived mill proprietors of their revenue and the workers of their job.

The curfew restrictions – barring assembly of more than three persons, curbs on transportation and unavailability of fuel to run boilers – have crippled the operation of the rice mills. “Though the government had approved the transporting of rice, police personnel are not allowing trucks to pass at many places. So, we are not able to deliver processed rice from the mills,” he added. The unavailability of husks, which fuels the boilers, has also affected operations. The husks usually reached the mills from several paces, including Kancheepuram.

“The normal output from a mill is about 2 tonnes per day. Now, not even a single grain can be processed. So, we are incurring heavy losses,” a mill owner said. The regular employees will be paid their monthly salary for the layoff period, however, daily wage labourers at the mills may not get their wages. “But we will provide them certain amount of rice to compensate for their loss of work,” the mill owner added.
About 2,600 rice mills functioning in places, including Manachanallur, Kangeyam, Erode, Thanjavur, Kallakurichy and Villupuram, across the State have gone silent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp