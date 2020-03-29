Workers rendered jobless as curfew cripples operation of rice mills

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The usual bustle is missing in Arni, Kalambur and surrounding areas in Tiruvannamalai as all the rice mills have gone silent ever since the curfew was enforced to check the spread of COVID-19 virus. “Nearly 130 rice mills process staple food before dispatching them to the markets, in Arni and Kalambur. Now all of them have stopped functioning due to the curfew,” V Natarajan, State vice-president of Federation of Tamil Nadu Rice Mills Owners, told Express. The lockdown has deprived mill proprietors of their revenue and the workers of their job.

The curfew restrictions – barring assembly of more than three persons, curbs on transportation and unavailability of fuel to run boilers – have crippled the operation of the rice mills. “Though the government had approved the transporting of rice, police personnel are not allowing trucks to pass at many places. So, we are not able to deliver processed rice from the mills,” he added. The unavailability of husks, which fuels the boilers, has also affected operations. The husks usually reached the mills from several paces, including Kancheepuram.

“The normal output from a mill is about 2 tonnes per day. Now, not even a single grain can be processed. So, we are incurring heavy losses,” a mill owner said. The regular employees will be paid their monthly salary for the layoff period, however, daily wage labourers at the mills may not get their wages. “But we will provide them certain amount of rice to compensate for their loss of work,” the mill owner added.

About 2,600 rice mills functioning in places, including Manachanallur, Kangeyam, Erode, Thanjavur, Kallakurichy and Villupuram, across the State have gone silent.