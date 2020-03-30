48 teams hold door to door survey in Vellore after priest tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As many as 48 teams comprising personnel from the departments of Health, Police, Municipal Administration and Social Welfare have been pressed into service to take a door to door survey in an 8 km radius surrounding the house of the priest who tested positive for COVID-19 in Vellore district.

The 49-year-old priest, after completing a visit to the UK, returned to his house at Barneespuram in Katpadi on March 17 and since then went into self-quarantine. However, he got admitted at CMC hospital following symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. It was officially announced on Saturday.

Subsequently, the street surrounding his residence was locked down by the authorities and eight contacts were identified and put into home quarantine.

As per the containment plan rolled out by the state government, a door to door survey was started on Sunday covering an 8 km radius around the residence of the priest.

“We are doing the survey in Barneespuram covering 8 km radius from the priest’s house, five km containment zone and 3 km buffer zone. We inquire and record whether any inmates of the houses have got fever, cold, cough or breathing difficulties,” said an official of the Vellore Municipal Corporation.

He informed that 18,000 houses were covered on Sunday, the first day of the survey which is being held by 48 teams. Each team comprises one Sector Health Nurse (SHN), a municipal corporation staff, a policeman/woman and a staff of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

The survey is continuing for the second day on Monday.

Meanwhile, the authorities have stepped up monitoring of those home quarantined in Vellore district.

“A total of 900 people with a travel history were put on home quarantine. Of them 120 have completed the mandatory 28 days observation while the remaining are still quarantined,” Deputy Director of Health Services T Manivannan told TNIE.

79 people were tested for COVID-19, of whom only one had tested positive, he added.

A four-tier surveillance system has been put in place to ensure that none of the quarantined people moves out of their houses.