STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Crisis management panels in Tamil Nadu districts to contain coronavirus spread

Collectors have been asked to arrange food and shelter for migrant workers who had left their place of work and stranded in other places. 

Published: 30th March 2020 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said special permission will be given to two or three employees of private establishments for three days (March 30, 31 & April 1) to prepare the salary bills for employees. These include schools and colleges.

In a statement, Palaniswami also instructed district collectors to constitute a Crisis Management Committee comprising members of various crucial sectors to curtail the spread of coronavirus. Besides, food and shelter facilities to migrant workers should be arranged by their employers and the collectors should ensure this. Collectors have been asked to arrange food and shelter for migrant workers who had left their place of work and stranded in other places. 

Two special teams, headed by senior IAS officers, have been constituted to address the needs of students hailing from other States and others in need like senior citizens, differently-abled and orphans. Crisis Management Committee will comprise members from chambers of commerce, managing directors of private hospitals, medical experts, pharma manufacturers,  government and private sector representatives of agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries departments and NGOs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu coronavirus
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp