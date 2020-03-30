Crisis management panels in Tamil Nadu districts to contain coronavirus spread

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said special permission will be given to two or three employees of private establishments for three days (March 30, 31 & April 1) to prepare the salary bills for employees. These include schools and colleges.

In a statement, Palaniswami also instructed district collectors to constitute a Crisis Management Committee comprising members of various crucial sectors to curtail the spread of coronavirus. Besides, food and shelter facilities to migrant workers should be arranged by their employers and the collectors should ensure this. Collectors have been asked to arrange food and shelter for migrant workers who had left their place of work and stranded in other places.

Two special teams, headed by senior IAS officers, have been constituted to address the needs of students hailing from other States and others in need like senior citizens, differently-abled and orphans. Crisis Management Committee will comprise members from chambers of commerce, managing directors of private hospitals, medical experts, pharma manufacturers, government and private sector representatives of agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries departments and NGOs.