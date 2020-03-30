STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Door-to-door screening in TN localities where people tested positive for COVID-19

In Tiruchy, Fifty teams screened 3,200 houses in Thuvarankuruchi after a resident from the locality tested positive for COVID-19.
 

Published: 30th March 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The city Corporation on Sunday earmarked a one-kilometre area around the residence
of the COVID-19 positive patient in Kumbakonam as containment zone. Works including disinfecting the zone, inspection of residents being taken up by the public health authorities.

“A total of five wards in Kumbakonam municipality including ward number 29 where the patient resided, are being actively searched for persons with symptoms”, said Dr. I Ravindran, the Deputy Director of Health, Thanjavur.

Five teams have been formed for this purpose. They collected details of residents and queried whether there was any symptoms to the family members. The number of senior citizens
in the area was also enumerated.

COVID-19 LIVE | 6th person succumbs to coronavirus in Gujarat; India death toll 31

“We would be covering as many as 11,637 residents in the containment zone”, said the deputy director.
If there was anyone with symptoms they would be home quarantined. If there were anyone with symptoms requiring hospitalization they would be admitted to the hospital using ambulances.

During the house to house search one elderly person with COVID-19 symptoms was identified in the containment area in Kumbakonam and was referred to Thanjavur Medical college hospital where he was admitted to isolation ward. Another seven persons with mild symptoms were advised house quarantine in the area sources added.

Meanwhile, six close contacts of the COVID-19 positive patient have been identified and samples from them are being taken at the Government Hospital in Kumbakonam.

Further, the municipal workers deployed drone to spray disinfectants in Bus stand, railway station, the vicinity of temples, vegetable market, fish market. Fire tenders also sprayed disinfectants in main streets in the town.
 
As many as 2,348 persons with travel history were under home quarantine in the district as on March 29, said a Health department bulletin.

In Tiruchy, Fifty teams screened 3,200 houses in Thuvarankuruchi after a resident from the locality tested positive for COVID-19.

The 30-plus man is receiving treatment at the Chennai Government College Hospital.

Over 16,704 people were screened by 36 health department teams in a 7-km radius of the house of a 25-year-old girl who tested positive for COVID-19. She is in the isolation ward at the Ariyalur district headquarters government hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp