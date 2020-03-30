Door-to-door screening in TN localities where people tested positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The city Corporation on Sunday earmarked a one-kilometre area around the residence

of the COVID-19 positive patient in Kumbakonam as containment zone. Works including disinfecting the zone, inspection of residents being taken up by the public health authorities.



“A total of five wards in Kumbakonam municipality including ward number 29 where the patient resided, are being actively searched for persons with symptoms”, said Dr. I Ravindran, the Deputy Director of Health, Thanjavur.



Five teams have been formed for this purpose. They collected details of residents and queried whether there was any symptoms to the family members. The number of senior citizens

in the area was also enumerated.



“We would be covering as many as 11,637 residents in the containment zone”, said the deputy director.

If there was anyone with symptoms they would be home quarantined. If there were anyone with symptoms requiring hospitalization they would be admitted to the hospital using ambulances.



During the house to house search one elderly person with COVID-19 symptoms was identified in the containment area in Kumbakonam and was referred to Thanjavur Medical college hospital where he was admitted to isolation ward. Another seven persons with mild symptoms were advised house quarantine in the area sources added.



Meanwhile, six close contacts of the COVID-19 positive patient have been identified and samples from them are being taken at the Government Hospital in Kumbakonam.



Further, the municipal workers deployed drone to spray disinfectants in Bus stand, railway station, the vicinity of temples, vegetable market, fish market. Fire tenders also sprayed disinfectants in main streets in the town.



As many as 2,348 persons with travel history were under home quarantine in the district as on March 29, said a Health department bulletin.



In Tiruchy, Fifty teams screened 3,200 houses in Thuvarankuruchi after a resident from the locality tested positive for COVID-19.



The 30-plus man is receiving treatment at the Chennai Government College Hospital.



Over 16,704 people were screened by 36 health department teams in a 7-km radius of the house of a 25-year-old girl who tested positive for COVID-19. She is in the isolation ward at the Ariyalur district headquarters government hospital.