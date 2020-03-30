Farm labourers in fear

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Fearing that they would infected with the virus, the farm labourers in Kolli hill, 60 km away from Namakkal town, have refused to go to farmland for work on Saturday. Though the government has listed the agricultural activities under essential, the labourers, who work on pepper farmland, are not willing to go for work.

Speaking to TNIE, N Prabha, an organic farmer, said, “The Central government allowed pepper farming activity due to there is a restriction on import from the other countries.” He further said, “Due to the lockdown, no farmers are allowed to work on the pepper field. Now, there is no restriction. However, the labourers are reluctant to come for the work.”