Garment units refuse help, migrants left without food in Tamil Nadu

With their provisions emptying fast, the labourers who mosty work at garment units in the region have begun to suffer.

Construction workers from Villupuram resting under a bridge in Velacherry

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Migrant workers hailing from Assam, Bihar and Odisha, among other places, are suffering with no food and support at Kozhipannai locality in the city in the wake of the curfew. In all, there are over 5,000 labourers from northern parts of the country who stay in the neighbourhood. Speaking to TNIE, Ajay kumar (29) fom Bihar, said, “There are over 95 workers from Bihar who stay and work here. Although the pay is less, at around Rs 2,000 a week, it was enough to lead our lives. It all changed with the lockdown.”

Ajay added that the workers, including him, tried to board a train to travel to his native place. “But the train was too crowded. We were unable to board it and further, trains to Bihar were cancelled too. We had no option other than to stay in Tirupur,” he said. Their employers had denied to provide them advance payment for the rest of the lockdown period. With their provisions emptying fast, the labourers who mosty work at garment units in the region have begun to suffer.

An official from the district administration, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have deputed a team of volunteers to the locality. Besides, a government official will be meeting with the migrant workers to ensure that they get their supplies. Based on the complaints made by the labourers, appropriate action will be taken against their employers.”

