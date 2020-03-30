STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man assaults minor for venturing out on a scooter during lockdown

A 45 -year-old man was arrested by the Rural Police on Saturday night for allegedly assaulting a biker who ventured out during the lockdown.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 45 -year-old man was arrested by the Rural Police on Saturday night for allegedly assaulting a biker who ventured out during the lockdown. The police said the suspect, who posed as a policeman, had stopped vehicles near Kaniyur and had warned motorists not to travel while the curfew is in place.

The arrested person was identified as R Dhandapani (47) from Indira Nagar, Unjapalayam. According to the police, the suspect waylaid a 17-year-old boy from Sathya Nagar at A Kurumbapalayam while he was riding a scooter along with his friend.

Dhandapani questioned the boy for roaming out during lockdown and this led to a heated argument between them, eventually ending in a physical attack. The incident was recorded by an unknown person who then posted it on the internet, where it went viral.

Once a complaint was lodged against the suspect, the Karumathampatti police arrested him on Saturday evening.

The police said Dhandapani's intentions were to make the youth understand the seriousness of the current situation. However, instead of explaining to the duo on the scooter about the pandemic, the suspect beat them with a stick, the police added.

