Open markets or pay compensation: Flowers sellers in Tamil Nadu

It is not only the poultry industry that has been badly affected due to the nationwide lockdown.

Published: 30th March 2020 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Flower market

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: It is not only the poultry industry that has been badly affected due to the nationwide lockdown. Even the floriculture industry has been hard hit due to the 21-day long curfew and the floriculturists in the district demand from the State government either to give them the compensation for loss or open flower markets. 

S Venkatesh, who cultivates button rose on his 2.5 acres, said, “It takes at least two years for the roses to bloom. A week ago, I sold one tonne of rose for Rs 20,000. But due to the spread of COVID-19, there is no market available for sale of flowers.”Unable to sell the current stock, he says that within next two weeks next batches of roses cultivation will be ready, thus he urged the district administration to compensate him for the loss.

Tamil Nadu Flowers Association President Raman, said, “It takes five years for jasmine plant to provide a good yield. However, due to the crisis, the farmers are unable to sell the flowers in the market.” He also urged the government to provide the farmers a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre or open the flower markets. Collector S Prabhakaran was not available for comments. 

TAGS
Tamil Nadu floriculture industry coronavirus COVID 19 flower market india lockdown
