PwDs in Tiruchy colony despair as stocks run dry amid coronavirus lockdown

Vegetable, rice, pulses and other essentials items including masks and sanitizers for distribution, was advised to be dropped off at the collectorate for distribution by the district administration itself. But the residents were sceptical if they would get relief materials.

Some volunteers have been distributing food directly to the people in the colony.

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The lockdown has blown the light out of the lives of PwDs in the settlement at
Nagamangalam.

Though vision impaired, the people were self-reliant and eked out a living selling incense sticks, soap and such items in the city. Some of them sing on the road and accepting tips from passersby. Ever since the lockdown was clamped, none of them has got any work.

V Mariappan, a resident of Nagamangala, said, “Every day I travel to the city in the morning to sing in public places and return late in the night. With the money I make each day, I manage the expenses of my family. With the curfew clamped, I could not move out. Even if I go out, where would I sing and who would give money?”

COVID-19 LIVE | 6th person succumbs to coronavirus in Gujarat; India death toll 31

“In the past, I used to borrow money from acquaintances or lenders, confident that I would be able to return it on time. Now without any money, my family is challenged. If this situation continues, we will run out of rice that we got from the ration shop,” he said.

One of Mariappan’s three wards recently joined a private company after finishing her college. His other children are still studying. Most of their income goes toward the two wards’ education said Mariappan.

On the financial assistance of Rs 1000, rice and pulses announced by the state government, Mariappan said, “It is a welcome initiative but he wants it to be delivered soon.”

Regina Mary, another resident, lives alone. “Once in two days I take products like incense sticks and go to places in trains and buses to sell them. The trip takes three days. I earn anything from Rs 50 to Rs 500 each time. This was just enough to get through. Now, without income I can hardly get through each day.”

Some volunteers have been distributing food directly to the people in the colony, but given the possibility of contracting the disease while distribution, the district administration has advised against it.

Vegetable, rice, pulses and other essentials items including masks and sanitizers for distribution, was advised to be dropped off at the collectorate for distribution by the district administration itself.  But the residents were sceptical if they would get relief materials.

