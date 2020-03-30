Tamil Nadu folk artistes lose rhythm as lockdown hits hard

Azeefa Fathima By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Lives apart, corona is taking with it money and livelihood as well. The folk artistes are one among the groups that are hit hard by the national lockdown. Ask Sakthi Bharathi (25), a drama artiste who is the sole breadwinner of her family, she would say that their entire existence depends on crowds. “With the lockdown and the government advising not to gather anywhere, what will happen to our art and to our families?” she asked.

March to October has always been the peak time during which these artistes perform at temple festivals. “Temple festivals in villages during this time are our only source of livelihood. We use that money for our children’s education, health, food and other needs,” said Nagaraj (36), a karagam dancer.Senthil Murugan (42), a folk artiste said that they are keeping their fingers crossed and are extending their whole-hearted support to the government.

“However, this period and the near future seem extremely bleak as most of us do not have any savings or an alternate source of income. And our greatest fear is that the lockdown might be extended.” Though there are folk artistes in all the districts, they are scattered. But in Virudhunagar, we can find them in almost all villages. “There are more than 12,000 folk artistes in the district alone,” said Murugan (47), a Nathaswaram instrumental artiste as well as the district coordinator of folk artistes in Virudhunagar.

However, the economical imbalance is not the only thing concerning all the artistes. For karagam dancer Shilpa (23), it is the unprecedented social isolation taking a toll on her mental health.Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Naadaga Nadigar Sangam, P Murugadas, has another point of view. “Some of those at the village might have agriculture as their secondary source of income. At least they know how to do work in the fields, but for those at the city, all we know is our art.” We request the government to offer us compensation to sustain thousands of families during this crisis, he added.