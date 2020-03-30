STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu folk artistes lose rhythm as lockdown hits hard

However, the economical imbalance is not the only thing concerning all the artistes.

Published: 30th March 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of folk artistes

File picture of folk artistes

By Azeefa Fathima
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Lives apart, corona is taking with it money and livelihood as well. The folk artistes are one among the groups that are hit hard by the national lockdown. Ask Sakthi Bharathi (25), a drama artiste who is the sole breadwinner of her family, she would say that their entire existence depends on crowds. “With the lockdown and the government advising not to gather anywhere, what will happen to our art and to our families?” she asked. 

March to October has always been the peak time during which these artistes perform at temple festivals. “Temple festivals in villages during this time are our only source of livelihood. We use that money for our children’s education, health, food and other needs,” said Nagaraj (36), a karagam dancer.Senthil Murugan (42), a folk artiste said that they are keeping their fingers crossed and are extending their whole-hearted support to the government.

“However, this period and the near future seem extremely bleak as most of us do not have any savings or an alternate source of income. And our greatest fear is that the lockdown might be extended.” Though there are folk artistes in all the districts, they are scattered. But in Virudhunagar, we can find them in almost all villages. “There are more than 12,000 folk artistes in the district alone,” said Murugan (47), a Nathaswaram instrumental artiste as well as the district coordinator of folk artistes in Virudhunagar.

However, the economical imbalance is not the only thing concerning all the artistes. For karagam dancer Shilpa (23), it is the unprecedented social isolation taking a toll on her mental health.Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Naadaga Nadigar Sangam, P Murugadas, has another point of view. “Some of those at the village might have agriculture as their secondary source of income. At least they know how to do work in the fields, but for those at the city, all we know is our art.” We request the government to offer us compensation to sustain thousands of families during this crisis, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu folk artistes India lockdown coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp