Villagers deny entry to outsiders, block roads in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Villagers in Dharmapuri have blocked roads leading to their villages with thorns barring outsiders’ entry on Saturday. In Nallampalli takuk’s Kullanur village, the residents have constructed makeshift barricade by cutting thorns and trees to block the entry or exit of vehicles in their village. Kumar, a villager, said, “We have not natives, who have returned from other districts and abroad, to enter the village.”

Similarly, in S Patti village in Harur taluk, villagers have chopped trees and blocked the road. Srinivasan, a villager, said, “We have isolated ourselves and also prevented others from leaving the village. We also do not allow children or youngsters to loiter and play.” Several other villages like Nagarkoodal, Panchampalli, Kalapanahalli in Karimangala have blocked the village entrance by cutting thorns and trees.