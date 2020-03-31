STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 new positive cases in Erode; Karur logs in

Tamil Nadu police seems determined to hold the lockdown detractors responsible.

By Express News Service

ERODE/KARUR: Ten new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Erode on Monday, taking the tally to 20 in the district. At the same time, the number of persons under home quarantine surged to 57,734 from 5,140.Chief Minister K Edappadi Palaniswami, speaking at a press conference, said that all 10 persons who have contracted the virus are residents of Erode and had come in contact with Thai nationals while attending a Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi that was held in the first week of March.

Further, it has come to light that they had come in contact with two of six Thai natives who tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing treatment. The Thai natives stayed at Sultanpet mosque here. The persons who have contracted the virus are quarantined and are currently undergoing treatment at IRT Perundurai Medical College. Their families have been placed under home quarantine.

First case in Karur

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man from Karur was the first positive case in the district.The man from Kulithalai is working in a private company at Chennai. He went to Delhi a few weeks ago, where he is suspected to have contracted the virus, said sources, adding that he then returned via train and bus. He was admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital. His blood samples were sent to Salem for testing and on Monday the results came positive.

