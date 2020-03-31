7 more test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, state tally rises to 74

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven more people were tested positive for COVID 19 on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu taking the total number of positive cases to 74. Of these, six were discharged from hospitals after recovery and one succumbed to the killer virus. On Monday, the state had witnessed 17 new COVID 19 positive cases.

According to the State Health Department's tweet, of the seven tested positive on Tuesday, five have travel history to New Delhi, one to Kerala and one is a co-worker of a COVID 19 patient already under treatment.

Of the seven cases, three are in Villupuram district and this marks the first cases in that district. Two more are in Madurai district. One in Chennai and one in Tiruvannamalai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Monday attributed the sudden rise in the number of cases in Tamil Nadu to a group of people who returned from New Delhi. “A group of 1,500 people had gone to Delhi recently and of out of them, lab tests have been done for 981 persons so far. Many who were part of this group had infected this virus. Only because of this, the number of corona positive persons have gone up in Tamil Nadu," he told reporters.

"Staying at home is the only remedy available for this virus as of now. So, people should extend full cooperation to the lockdown," he said,