7,000 pregnant women in Coimbatore to get special attention

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Health and Family Welfare Department has devised a plan to provide special attention to pregnant women who are soon expected to deliver.

The department has planned to cover all expectant mothers who will deliver babies on or before May 31. The process began on March 25.

Based on the SHealth Department’s instruction, the district health department has identified nearly 7,000 pregnant women across Coimbatore. In all, the department has identified 1.5 lakh such women who will be given proper care.

Out of the 7,000 pregnant women in Coimbatore district, nearly 1,000 people come under the ‘high-risk’ category since they have hypertension, BP, diabetes, among 30 other conditions. The health department would provide safe confinement to them.