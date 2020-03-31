STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP MLA booked for violating lockdown in Puducherry

According to the FIR filed, Saminathan who is also the state president of BJP, was distributing rice packets to people at around 11.15 p.m on Monday night.

Published: 31st March 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After Congress MLA John Kumar, now another MLA V Saminathan, nominated BJP MLA, along with two of his associates were booked for violating lockdown rules.

According to the FIR filed, Saminathan who is also the state president of BJP, along with his associates Somu and Muthu gathered people at Nesavalar Nagar, Lawspet and was distributing rice packets to them around 11.15 p.m on Monday night.

Meanwhile, police sources said that till last evening as many as 381 cases have been registered and 1237 vehicles impounded for violation of the lockdown rules. On Monday alone, 47 cases were registered and  211 vehicles seized.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry BJP MLA Saminathan lockdown violation
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
Gallery
Unsurprisingly, the Portuguese manager's dream XI is dominated by Chelsea stars including Frank Lampard and John Terry. The North Londoner's iconic goalkeeper Petr Cech was chosen over Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, and not a single player from his current
Jose Mourinho reveals all-time XI of players he managed. As Cristiano, Drogba find a place, Pogba misses out. Find out who else got dumped by the 'Special One'
Many consider ATP stars with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as inspiration. Here are some motivational quotes by tennis stars about life and struggles that will help you fight through tough times.
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Motivational quotes by tennis stars that will help you through tough times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp