BJP MLA booked for violating lockdown in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After Congress MLA John Kumar, now another MLA V Saminathan, nominated BJP MLA, along with two of his associates were booked for violating lockdown rules.

According to the FIR filed, Saminathan who is also the state president of BJP, along with his associates Somu and Muthu gathered people at Nesavalar Nagar, Lawspet and was distributing rice packets to them around 11.15 p.m on Monday night.

Meanwhile, police sources said that till last evening as many as 381 cases have been registered and 1237 vehicles impounded for violation of the lockdown rules. On Monday alone, 47 cases were registered and 211 vehicles seized.