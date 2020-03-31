STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collectors, Tahsildars to issue passes for emergency needs in Tamil Nadu

For events like pre-fixed marriage, funeral, health reasons, powers are delegated to the Tahsildars in all the
districts of the State, the G.O. said.

Published: 31st March 2020

Coronavirus, Lockdown, Chennai

Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: District Collectors and Tahsildars have been empowered to issue passes to those who are in need of going to places away from where they are staying for emergency needs.  Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra has issued orders in this regard on Monday following a decision taken at the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

“To ensure smooth issue of passes for events like pre-fixed marriage, funeral, health reasons, for movements within district within the overall guidelines, powers are delegated to the Tahsildars in all the
districts of the State and to the Zonal Officers in respect of Chennai Corporation limits under intimation to the Collector in respect of districts and Commissioner in respect of Chennai,” the G.O said.

However, in case the event mentioned needs inter-district movement, the passes should be issued by the Collectors in the district and by the Corporation Commissioner in Chennai district. It is also directed that all the public health guidelines on COVID-19, such a social distancing, hand washing and office disinfection protocol etc., issued by the Health authorities from time to time should be strictly followed by all concerned.

Emergency movement lockdown
