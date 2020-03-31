STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops pitch in as kin refuse help to bury man’s body

On receiving information, policemen from the Anandhapuram station sent the body to Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Published: 31st March 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Police and Health Dept officials contributed to take the body home from hospital and for funeral | Express

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Suspicion is more infectious than any virus and the scare of COVID-19 is adding to the woes of families who, in all probability, might not even be affected by the pandemic. A case in point is the death of a 62-year-old widower on Saturday last week, whose neighbours refused help  in burying the body.According to police, Solai (62) of Sirunampoondi village near Gingee was working as a watchman at a farm in Cheyyar, Tiruvannamalai district. His wife and elder son died a few years ago and he was taking care of his 18-year-old mentally ill son apart from two more sons aged 10 and 8 .

An alcohol addict and chain smoker, Solai was was ill for the past seven months. His health deteriorated since Thursday evening and he died on Saturday. As he had been coughing, his relatives and neighbours didn’t turn up at his house assuming that he died of coronavirus infection.

On receiving information, policemen from the Anandhapuram station sent the body to Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

An official said, “Doctors found his heart and liver weak. So, they suspect he might have died of cardiac arrest. The post-mortem report is likely to come after a few weeks. However, no tests related to COVID-19 were conducted as he did not show any symptoms of the virus infection.”

The story took a sad turn when Solai’s relatives and neighbours refused to help his sons bury the body. Kanjanur Inspector Jeevaraj Manikandan, Anandhapuram SI Narasimma Jothi and Health Department officials contributed a sum of  `7,000 and completed the burial. Officials from the hospital were not available for comment.

However, Health Department Deputy Director Senthilkumar told Express, “Solai’s liver and heart were weak and that is the cause for his death. We are sure he didn’t die of coronavirus infection.”

