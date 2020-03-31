STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elder son of deceased Madurai victim tests positive

The 25-year-old elder son of the first COVID-19 victim in Tamil Nadu has tested positive for the infection.

Students are seen writing the Plus one examinations wearing masks at MC School in Madurai

Students are seen writing the Plus one examinations wearing masks at MC School in Madurai. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The 25-year-old elder son of the first COVID-19 victim in Tamil Nadu has tested positive for the infection. Though the man’s initial swab test turned negative for the virus, repeated tests were made as the results of some swab tests were inconclusive, sources added. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital has touched four.Following the death of the quinquagenarian on March 25, around 200 contacts of him were home-quarantined and are being monitored.

Thai nationals’ state
Meanwhile, seven of the nine Thai nationals secured near Malaipatti in Alanganallur on March 25 are still in quarantine at an undisclosed place. The remaining two, who developed symptoms of COVID-19 but eventually turned negative for the infection, are quarantined at GRH.With all the Thai visitors turned negative for the infection, the source from whom the deceased contracted the virus remains unfounded.  

A testing situation
Sources said throat secretion samples are being taken at GRH only from those who have Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). However, the Rajapalayam patient, who tested positive has no such condition.
Meanwhile, three persons, including a baby, with COVID-19 symptoms have been quarantined at Government Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital on Sunday evening.

