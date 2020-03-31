‘Ensure survival of workers in Karaikal’

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Karaikal district administration has instructed industrial establishments to ensure the survival of migrant labourers from other states for the next three weeks in the ongoing curfew.

“We have asked the companies to do the needful like food, milk, essentials, for their workers, and not to abandon them. We are sensitising them to seek health services if they fall sick. We have asked the companies to make sure their workers avail proper sanitation in their respective accommodations,” said Arjun Sharma, the District Collector of Karaikal.

Over 700 migrant workers are stuck in their quarters and have not gone home to their home States.