STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fishers demand relief package for lockdown

Fishers and fish workers have requested the Central government to include them as beneficiaries of the relief package for the lockdown.

Published: 31st March 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Nagapattinam fishing harbour wears a deserted look | R Shreevardhan

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Fishers and fish workers have requested the Central government to include them as beneficiaries of the relief package for the lockdown. They expressed disappointment after being left out of the relief package announced the past week.

“Fishing, fish works, boat repairs, inland fishing and aquaculture have been included as banned activities during lockdown period. We need relief to feed our families. The government has exempted some agricultural activities. We request an exemption for fibreglass boat fishing and fish works along with social distancing guidelines,”  said RV Kumaravel, a fishworkers forum representative.

Fishers have also sought financial support like loans for carrying out repairs of mechanised and fibreglass boats while they stay away from the sea. They had voluntarily decided not to venture out to sea earlier this month to prevent coronavirus, but the lockdown has extended their torment and they are struggling to feed their families.

A senior Fisheries official in Chennai told TNIE, “The State government has sent three proposals to the Centre. The first is advancing the 61-day annual ban season and fixing it from March 23 to May 23. The second is advancing the dispersal of annual ban season livelihood assistance of `5,000 to about 1.8 lakh fishers and fish labourers in the State. The third is to provide the lockdown relief package of `232 crore for about 4.64 lakh members of the fisherfolk community. We are hoping for a positive response.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lockdown fishermen
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp