Low-key wedding: Amid lockdown, they tie knot

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Masks and hand sanitisers replaced flowers and bouquets at a small house on Monday when Mujibur Rahman, a techie, married Sumaiya Dhabasum. The function was held at Nawab Chandni Masjit chief AW Sardar Kasim’s house on New Street in Tiruvannamalai town.

Parents of the bridegroom, who hailed from Puducherry, and the bride, who hailed from Tiruvannamalai, along with just two relatives from each side graced the occasion.

The marriage was actually arranged to be held in a grand manner at the Anjuman Shaadi Mahal in Tiruvannamalai but the lockdown forced the families to hold it in a very low-key manner. The usual biryani feast was also avoided on the occasion