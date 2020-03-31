Migrants stranded without food, money

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: The migrant labourers and persons who have come for treatment at the CMC hospital in Vellore have been stranded without money to spend for accommodation and food.

A large number of patients and their attendants are stuck up in lodges, hotels and mansions in Vellore city and its surrounding places. Many of them are not able to move out of the city even after their treatment period was over due to financial

On Monday, a group of such stranded people approached the district collector for help.District collector A Shanmuga Sundaram told Express that steps were taken to provide free food to the stranded and patients.