‘No passes for workers to go home’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore district administration has announced that it would not provide travel passes for migrant labourers stranded in the district due to the lockdown, in order to help them travel to their native.

On Monday, nearly a 100 migrant workers, largely from other districts, thronged the Collectorate, demanding vehicle passes in order to travel to their native. Collector K Rajamani clarified that except during emergency situations, the administration would not issue passes for anyone to facilitate them to reach their native.

A senior official from the revenue department said, “We have arranged food and shelter for migrant labourers in the district.