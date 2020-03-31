Over 800 liquor bottles worth Rs 2.2 lakh stolen in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/COIMBATORE: In two incidents, 800 liquor bottles were stolen on Monday. In the first incident, a few miscreants broke into a TASMAC outlet near Singanallur in Coimbatore and decamped with over 300 liquor bottles and Rs 20,000 cash. The police suspect that burglary took place on Saturday night. The incident came to light after a few TASMAC staff went to check the shop on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, when the outlet staff went to the shop, they found that the front door of the shop had been forced open and that more than 300 liquor bottles worth `1.25 lakh missing. Further, the burglars had stolen Rs 20,000 cash that was kept in the shop. The staff immediately informed Singanallur police who probed the crime scene. A case has been registered and investigation is on. Two days ago, a TASMAC outlet near Annur was burgled.

Miscreants also broke into a TASMAC outlet near Woraiyur area and stole liquor worth Rs 95,000 on Monday night. Police sources said the shutters of the TASMAC outtlet in Konakarai had been forced open. The gang stole 500 bottles, including 490 bottles of 180 ml and 375 ml and a single 750 ml bottle. Four bottles of beer were also stolen. As the shop did not have CCTVs, identifying those involved could prove difficult, said a senior police officer.

Alcohol addict kills self

Karur: A 43-year-old man committed suicide as he was not able to buy liquor. Due to lockdown, all TASMAC wine shops have been shut for over a week now. Frustrated over not being able to consume liquor, Senthil (43) committed suicide at his house.