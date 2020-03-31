Travel only for emergencies, says Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: People of the State will be allowed to travel to other places only for three reasons — weddings, funerals and emergency hospitalisation, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday. He added that people can obtain necessary certificates for unavoidable travel from tahsildars.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu had entered Stage 2 of the coronavirus outbreak. “If we can contain the spread at this stage itself, no further problem will crop up. Staying at home is the only remedy as of now. So, people should extend full cooperation to the lockdown,” he said, adding there are 14 COVID-19 testing centres in government and private hospitals, with three more centres being established.

He further said tackling coronavirus infection is a big challenge and self-quarantine is the only option to prevent the spread of the infection. “A total of 45,537 persons have been isolated so far and are under medical supervision. The government has placed orders for procuring one and half crore masks. Orders have also been placed for procuring 25 lakh N95 masks. Besides, 2,500 ventilators and 30,000 test kits will be bought,” he said.

About the accusation that the number of samples tested is less in Tamil Nadu when compared to other States, he said, “We can conduct a test only when a person shows symptoms of the infection.”

“So far, 2,09,284 passengers have been screened at airports in Tamil Nadu. A total of 3,420 people have completed 28 days of isolation and 1,981 have undergone tests. The total number of beds available for COVID-19 patients in government and private hospitals stands at 17,089. Besides, there are 3,018 ventilators. In India, as many as 1,139 persons have tested positive and are being treated. A total of 27 have died across the country, and only one of them is from Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami said.

A Directorate of Public Health media bulletin later in the day said in Chennai alone, total 22 COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed so far. Erode district tops with 24 positive cases, it said.

In a tweet late on Monday, Palaniswami requested the Maharashtra CMO to help 300 Tamil workers stranded in that State. After receiving the reply that they would be looked after, Palaniswami thanked the CMO.