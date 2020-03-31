Vellore district administration sets up helpline for stranded persons from the North

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In a big relief to several patients and their attendants, hailing from north and northeastern parts, who had visited the CMC hospital for treatment and subsequently stranded due to the lockdown, Vellore district administration has announced Helplines to provide them free food and accommodation till the end of the curfew.

According to Vellore district collector A Shamuga Sundaram, owners of lodge and hotel, where the patients and attendants are stranded, have been contacted by the district administration to extend their occupancy without charging the rental till the end of the lockdown.

“To ensure food and accommodation, free of cost, to them Tamil Nadu govt has initiated various steps. Accordingly, the district administration has been in constant touch with the lodge/hotel owners,” he said.

“We also opened an exclusive kitchen for them to provide food three times,” the collector informed.

In Vellore district, a significant number of people from Bihar, Jharkand and West Bengal, who have come for getting treatment in Christian Medical College (CMC) hospital and to see the Golden Temple located at Sripuram. They are all staying in lodges, hotels, mansions and paying guest houses.

Shanmuga Sundaram stated that in his capacity as district magistrate, he personally spoke to around 80 people in the last three days before ensuring free boarding and lodging till 14 April.

“So for, we have taken care of 400 plus persons in more than 20 lodges,” he noted, adding that the administration of the Golden Temple has been taking care of those pilgrims who are staying lodges surrounding the temple,” he stated.

A Nodal Officer in the rank of a Tashildar- Padmanabhan (Magisterial Huzur Shersitadar) has been nominated to coordinate the relief measures for the stranded persons., besides setting up a helpline and e-mail id.

If any grievances, the stranded people from Jharkand, Bihar, West Bengal staying in Vellore, can contact the Magisterial Huzur Sheristadar Padmanabhan or send complaints to the designated WhatsApp number or District Control Room, 1077, 0416-2258016, 9154153692.