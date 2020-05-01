197 automobile repair shops and 207 hotels along highways to open: Govt

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre has permitted reopening of 197 automobile repair shops and 207 hotels along the State and National Highways in Tamil Nadu. This is for the benefit of lorry drivers transporting essential goods during the lockdown. They have been repeatedly raising complaints about the unavailability of food and shelter.

Most of the mechanic shops permitted by the Centre are authorised to repair vehicles used by it and the State government. However, these shops are also yet to get the approval from local police to resume business. Transport officials say these shops will be given approval in a phased manner.

Transport Commissioner TS Jawahar said: “Majority of the workshops listed by Centre have already been opened. The order was issued recently and all hotels and mechanic shops may get nod from police in next few days.” Prakash, owner of TVA service shop, Perungudi said the move would benefit the truckers and mechanics only if the spare parts shops also opened.

“Opening workshops without spare parts shops will not make much difference. The government should also open those shops.” According to sources, about 75, 000 to 95,000 trucks are engaged in carrying essential items such as rice, milk, gas cylinders, wheat, vegetables, flower, fruits and other items since March 23. The drivers also heaved a sigh of relief. “We have been unloading rice bags between 5.30 am and 7 am at Red hills after driving for about 8 to 10 hours. But all hotels remain closed. We mostly depend on the food and tea served at toll plazas,” said S Murugesan, a driver.