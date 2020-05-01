4 cops transferred for buying liquor during lockdown

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Four police personnel from Udumalaipet police station were transferred, after it was found that they bought liquor bottles during the lockdown, on Wednesday.

According to sources, due to the enforcement of curfew, liquor bottles from a TASMAC shop (no.2018) located near Panchayat Union Office in Udumalaipet was transferred to a marriage hall on April 18. During the transfer of items, the supervisor and salesman of the shop allegedly sold liquor bottles to four police personnel from Udumalaipet police station.

The personnel took the liquor bottles with them in cartons the next day. As the incident took place in broad daylight, many residents noticed the activity and some duly informed about the matter to the district police headquarters, said sources, adding that reports were also made that the police personnel were planning to sell the drinks to the public.

Based on the seriousness of the crime, an inquiry was launched by the Prohibition Wing of Tirupur district police department. Since the preliminary inputs were found true, the four policemen were transferred to different police stations within the district.

Speaking to TNIE, a top police official said, "The cops committed a serious crime during the curfew in collision with employees of the TASMAC shop. Two head constables - Sadiq and Ravi, and two police constables - Senthil and Muthukumar, were transferred."

Once a detailed report is submitted, the policemen could be suspended, denied promotion or even dismissed, the official added.