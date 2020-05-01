STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

4 cops transferred for buying liquor during lockdown

Four police personnel from Udumalaipet police station were transferred, after it was found that they bought liquor bottles during the lockdown, on Wednesday.

Published: 01st May 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Four police personnel from Udumalaipet police station were transferred, after it was found that they bought liquor bottles during the lockdown, on Wednesday.

According to sources, due to the enforcement of curfew, liquor bottles from a TASMAC shop (no.2018) located near Panchayat Union Office in Udumalaipet was transferred to a marriage hall on April 18. During the transfer of items, the supervisor and salesman of the shop allegedly sold liquor bottles to four police personnel from Udumalaipet police station.

The personnel took the liquor bottles with them in cartons the next day. As the incident took place in broad daylight, many residents noticed the activity and some duly informed about the matter to the district police headquarters, said sources, adding that reports were also made that the police personnel were planning to sell the drinks to the public.

Based on the seriousness of the crime, an inquiry was launched by the Prohibition Wing of Tirupur district police department. Since the preliminary inputs were found true, the four policemen were transferred to different police stations within the district.

Speaking to TNIE, a top police official said, "The cops committed a serious crime during the curfew in collision with employees of the TASMAC shop. Two head constables - Sadiq and Ravi, and two police constables - Senthil and Muthukumar, were transferred."

Once a detailed report is submitted, the policemen could be suspended, denied promotion or even dismissed, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown liquor
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp