64 year old cancer patient from Panruti tested positive for COVID-19 in JIPMER

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A-64 year old woman from Cuddalore district tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease (COVID 19) on Thursday night, Health minister Malladi Krishna Rao said here on Friday.

Briefing news persons, the minister said that the woman , a resident of Panruti was admitted for treatment of cancer at JIPMER when she tested positive, she was admitted to the isolation ward of Jipmer and being treated.

Rao said that as on date only three positive cases are there in Puducherry and samples of one will be tested today and another on Saturday . If they test negative, then there will be only one positive case. One COVID-19 male patient tested positive six times so far, he said.

The door to door screening in Puducherry was completed with 13,31, 353 persons having been screened and the second round commenced here, he said adding that the first round in Karaikal was completed and Mahe was advised to expedite the screening process.

Dr. S Mohan Kumar, Director Medical Services (DMS) said that more tests are being conducted from containment areas. All the 300 samples tested in the last two days has been negative.. He said Puducherry is presently having 8000 PP Kits,4000 N-95 masks and 11500 triple layer masks and added that adequate ventilators and PP kits are there.

Urging the people to down load ‘Arogya Setu” App, he said that it would be a safety app after the lifting of lock down.