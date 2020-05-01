STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Partial relaxation of lockdown in Tamil Nadu on cards?

Dr Kaur also underscored the importance of continuing certain restrictions even if the lockdown was relaxed in a phased manner.

Published: 01st May 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Local residents shopping vegetables and grosaries at Sharma Nagar Vyasarapadi after four days of complete lockdown to prevent novel coronavirus on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government may opt for only a partial relaxation of lockdown after May 3. The team of medical experts which held discussions with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday dropped enough indications in this direction. The government, however, is likely to take a final call after the State Cabinet meets on May 2.

Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director of National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, and an ICMR scientist, while speaking to reporters after Thursday’s meeting, said the distribution of infection was not uniform across the state and hence, the lockdown could not be relaxed in one go.

She noted that in the past two weeks the number of positive cases has gone up since testing has been ramped up in the State. “But the distribution of new cases is not equal in all districts. In some districts the number has gone up while in some other districts, it has gone down,” she said.

Going by these indicators, lockdown could not be relaxed in one go across the State, Dr Kaur said adding that it could be done only in a phased manner. 

“But, we have recommended some indicators based on which the government can decide where the lockdown can be relaxed and where it shall be continued.”

Dr Kaur also underscored the importance of continuing certain restrictions even if the lockdown was relaxed in a phased manner.

“For example, social distancing is very important. Hand hygiene and mask-wearing are also a must.  Since the impact of this virus is going to be there for a long time, we have to change our lifestyle,” she added.

Stating that some restrictions could not be relaxed in the present situation, Dr Kaur said, “Mass gatherings cannot be permitted for the time being. Some measures such surveillance, contact tracing, isolation of the detected cases and quarantine should be continued. Similarly, community support also will be required for a long time.  This infection can be controlled only if we work together." 

“She further said there should not be frequent interactions between young people and vulnerable groups like the elderly. People suffering from cancer, kidney ailments and diabetes should take treatment regularly.

Update details to get aid

The Agriculture Department has requested the farmers who are yet to get the latest instalments of financial assistance under the PM’s Kisan Samman Nidhi, to approach the officials concerned with Aadhaar and bank account details.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp