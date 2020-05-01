COVID-19: Partial relaxation of lockdown in Tamil Nadu on cards?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government may opt for only a partial relaxation of lockdown after May 3. The team of medical experts which held discussions with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday dropped enough indications in this direction. The government, however, is likely to take a final call after the State Cabinet meets on May 2.

Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director of National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, and an ICMR scientist, while speaking to reporters after Thursday’s meeting, said the distribution of infection was not uniform across the state and hence, the lockdown could not be relaxed in one go.

She noted that in the past two weeks the number of positive cases has gone up since testing has been ramped up in the State. “But the distribution of new cases is not equal in all districts. In some districts the number has gone up while in some other districts, it has gone down,” she said.

Going by these indicators, lockdown could not be relaxed in one go across the State, Dr Kaur said adding that it could be done only in a phased manner.

“But, we have recommended some indicators based on which the government can decide where the lockdown can be relaxed and where it shall be continued.”

Dr Kaur also underscored the importance of continuing certain restrictions even if the lockdown was relaxed in a phased manner.

“For example, social distancing is very important. Hand hygiene and mask-wearing are also a must. Since the impact of this virus is going to be there for a long time, we have to change our lifestyle,” she added.

Stating that some restrictions could not be relaxed in the present situation, Dr Kaur said, “Mass gatherings cannot be permitted for the time being. Some measures such surveillance, contact tracing, isolation of the detected cases and quarantine should be continued. Similarly, community support also will be required for a long time. This infection can be controlled only if we work together."

“She further said there should not be frequent interactions between young people and vulnerable groups like the elderly. People suffering from cancer, kidney ailments and diabetes should take treatment regularly.

