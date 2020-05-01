STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Mental health of migrant workers in Chennai takes a hit amid unpaid salaries, inadequate food

"We were only provided with 130 kg atta (wheat flour) but no vegetables which is not enough for around 150 people. How will we eat rotis without any vegetables," asked a worker.

Published: 01st May 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

More than 150 workers had come out of the site and sat on a protest over the lack of adequate food supplies during the second phase of the lockdown and the non-payment of March salaries

More than 150 workers had come out of the site and sat on a protest over the lack of adequate food supplies during the second phase of the lockdown and the non-payment of March salaries. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By C Shivakumar and Debadatta Mallick
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lockdown has taken a toll on the health of migrant workers living at a site in Vanagaram, with one of them suffering from depression and in need of medical assistance.

Akaladev Sahni of Begusarai in Bihar has been mentally ill for many days. "He keeps silent and it takes five workers to take him to the restroom to carry out his daily ablutions. He is in need of healthcare. But nobody listens," says Biswajit Chauhan from Kutinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

He added that Fomra Infrastructure, the company for which they are working, is not paying heed to their demands.

More than 150 workers had come out of the site and sat on a protest over the lack of adequate food supplies during the second phase of the lockdown and the non-payment of March salaries.

The protest attracted cops who immediately tried to calm them down and sent them back to their camp. A police official told The New Indian Express that the workers wanted to go home after the announcement by the government to facilitate their travel.

"We are also trying to provide them with adequate supplies of food. They are worried that they will be sent without being paid their salaries for the month of March which is pending," he said while denying that they have any health issues.

The supervisor of the company who spoke to Express said there are 140 inmates and they are being taken care of. "They have demanded that their salaries be paid and we are making arrangements to pay them by Monday," he said, adding that there is no shortage of food.

But Chauhan said while the workers were taken good care of during the first phase of the lockdown, their welfare was ignored in the second phase. "We were only provided with 130 kg atta (wheat flour) but no vegetables which is not enough for around 150 people. How will we eat rotis without any vegetables," he asked.

He also said the workers are getting depressed with no work and no money and their families in far-off places. "Please help us to live with dignity and get back our salary and send us home," he says.

Meanwhile, the state labour department swung into action and a Hindi-speaking volunteer from the Bihar Association contacted the workers.

Workers told Express that the volunteer after hearing about their plight got in touch with company officials who promised to provide supplies for the month of May as well as medical assistance for the mentally challenged worker.

Earlier, after Express highlighted the plight of migrant workers at a site in Ayanambakkam, who were not paid for the last two months, they claimed they were paid the salary for February by the contractors and wanted to know when arrangements will be made for them to travel back home. "We are yet to be paid our salaries for March and we want to go back home," they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant Workers mental health Covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp