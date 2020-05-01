STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after private hospital denies treatment in Tamil Nadu

The family members of the woman, who was two-and-a-half months pregnant, have lodged a complaint with the district collector, seeking action against the hospital.

Published: 01st May 2020 10:58 PM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a tragic incident a pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly denied treatment by a leading private hospital citing her fever. Now, the family members of the woman, who was two-and-a-half months pregnant, have lodged a complaint with the district collector, seeking action against the hospital.

In a complaint with the Coimbatore district collector K Rajamani on Friday, the woman's husband Muhammad Asif from Karumbukadai in the city demanded action against the private hospital for refusing treatment.

"Due to severe pain in the stomach, I took my wife to KG hospital for treatment on Wednesday (April 29). But, hospital administration denied admission claiming that they would not take any cases if they come with fever," Asif said in his petition.

"In the thermal screening by the hospital, the reading showed her temperature at 98 degree Celsius. They said that they would normally add one degree Celsius from the reading and asked us to take her to any other hospital in spite of us begging them to give at least first aid," he added.

He claimed that his wife suffered the miscarriage before he could take her to another hospital in the city. He alleged that his wife's miscarriage was mainly due to the refusal of KG Hospital in providing at least first aid to her.

Responding to the allegation, G Bakthavathsalam, chairman of KG Hospital said, "We do not have testing kits for COVID - 19. As the pregnant woman came with the fever and cold infection, we asked them to visit another hospital. The incident is being misled."

However, Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said that private hospitals cannot deny treatment to any patients, including those with fever. He said the department had communicated the same with all the city-based private hospitals.

Responding to the issue, district collector K Rajamani said, "As per norms, a clear instruction has been given to all private hospital that they should not deny admission citing fever or cold. The woman should have been given treatment at the hospital."

He said that an inquiry headed by Joint Director of Health Department has been ordered.

