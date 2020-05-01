STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SBI branch sealed in Ranipet after assistant manager tests positive for COVID-19

The man, who was serving at the branch on deputation, tested positive on Thursday and was put under isolation at a hospital in Chennai where he lives.

The SBI branch which was sealed

By Express News Service

RANIPET: An SBI branch at Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district has been sealed after an assistant manager tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday morning, a team of officials led by Nemili Tahsildar P Bakiyanathan and Block Medical Officer Davis visited the bank branch and sealed it.

"Since the assistant manager tested positive for the coronavirus, the branch was sealed," Bakiyanathan said.

As many as 12 staff have been put under home quarantine. "These include five bank officers, 3 staff managing the ATM and 4 conservancy workers," he added. Samples were taken from them and sent for tests.

The SBI branch was functioning with skeletal strength. When the manager completed his turn and went on rest, the assistant manager from Wallajah was shifted on deputation. He had been commuting between Chennai and Kaveripakkam daily, sources said.

On April 22, he completed his turn and left for Chennai. Samples were taken as soon as he completed duty. The results were found positive on Thursday, the sources noted.

Meanwhile, the entire Ranipet district has been put under a tight watch denying access to people coming from other places, in the wake of a man returning from Maharashtra testing positive on Thursday.

Police SP A Mayilvahanan had warned that lockdown norms will be strictly enforced and violators will be slapped with cases.

Vigil has been stepped up at the inter-district check posts in Ranipet.

