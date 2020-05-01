STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirupur police struggle to nab arrack brewers

According to sources, increased production is also an outcome of the easy availability of raw materials needed for arrack production.

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Closure of TASMAC outlets during the lockdown seems to have altered the course of every tippler's life. Little did the men in khaki know that this shall eventually increase their work, for there has been a spike in illicit arrack cases in rural areas of the district.

According to sources, increased production is also an outcome of the easy availability of raw materials needed for arrack production. "With all TASMAC bars and outlets closed now, tipplers are taking to country-made liquor which can be produced at a reasonable price -- one liter of arrack is priced at Rs 80 - Rs100," said a villager from Dharapuram.

Usually, cane sugar, barks of Indian Gum Arabic tree (Karuvelampattai), fruits (apple, orange, grapes), chemical salts used for soldering iron and chemicals from old batteries are used brewing arrack. To increase alcohol content in the liquor, some brewers also add methanol to the concoction. However, the high content of methanol involves a risk of poisoning, he explained.

"Some villagers also produce arrack using fruits. They leave the mixture to ferment by placing the pots in small pits dug on the ground. In this process, one could easily make around five to six liters at a time without adding chemical salts, methanol or batteries. So, brewing is not an arduous task. Most people get caught by the police personnel not when brewing but during the time of transportation and sales," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, a top police official said, "Brewing in the backyard has become very common in the countryside during the curfew. When arrack is made on a large quantity (more than 50 liters), it emits smell in the one-kilometer surrounding. In the past month, we have filed 12 cases in the district. Despite using drones, it is very challenging to curb brewing activities as most of the process is carried out during the night hours. Besides, a majority of the task force is engaged in manning check posts and carrying out containment activities. However, all measures are being taken to strengthen our intelligence units and curb brewing."

The official urged the villagers to inform them about the offenders and assured to take strict action against them.

