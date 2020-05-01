STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

UGC proposes reopening of colleges from Aug 1

The UGC also proposed that all students would receive automatic attendance during the lockdown period, and in the next academic year, they may follow a six-day week pattern.

Published: 01st May 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday released an advisory proposing that universities and colleges can reopen for second and third year students from August 1, and begin classes for freshers from September 1.

The UGC also proposed that all students would receive automatic attendance during the lockdown period, and in the next academic year, they may follow a six-day week pattern.The advisory was issued after taking into account the recommendations of a panel headed by RC Kuhad, the V-C of Central University of Haryana. While emphasising that the guidelines are advisory and not mandatory in nature, the UGC said that institutions were free to take decisions as required, based on their own facilities and local restrictions due to COVID-19.

The UGC has also encouraged colleges and universities to equip faculty with online teaching tools, develop virtual classrooms and laboratories. About one-fourth of the syllabus can be completed through online, the UGC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp