UGC proposes reopening of colleges from Aug 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday released an advisory proposing that universities and colleges can reopen for second and third year students from August 1, and begin classes for freshers from September 1.

The UGC also proposed that all students would receive automatic attendance during the lockdown period, and in the next academic year, they may follow a six-day week pattern.The advisory was issued after taking into account the recommendations of a panel headed by RC Kuhad, the V-C of Central University of Haryana. While emphasising that the guidelines are advisory and not mandatory in nature, the UGC said that institutions were free to take decisions as required, based on their own facilities and local restrictions due to COVID-19.

The UGC has also encouraged colleges and universities to equip faculty with online teaching tools, develop virtual classrooms and laboratories. About one-fourth of the syllabus can be completed through online, the UGC said.