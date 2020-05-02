Day after joy, virus rears its ugly head in Karur

By Express News Service

KARUR: Within 24 hours of Karur becoming a COVID-19-free district on Thursday, a new positive case was reported on Friday. On the other hand, three COVID-19 patients from Dindigul and Namakkal districts who were undergoing treatment in Karur GMCH were discharged on Friday. Karur district reported zero COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday after the last patient undergoing treatment in Karur GMCH was discharged and sent home. With doctors, healthcare officials and sanitation workers rejoicing over the zero COVID-19 feat in the district, their celebrations did not last even a day after the new case was reported on Friday.

A 25-year-old man from Kadambakurichi in Chinnavarapalayam tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He is a 108 ambulance driver at Royapuram in Chennai.

Later, he returned to Kadambakurichi, his native place, on April 24. After he tested positive, he was admitted to Karur GMCH in the wee hours of Friday.

Medical sources said officials are currently tracking down the places visited by the man and people with whom he was in contact.