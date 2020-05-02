STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘DMK trying to confuse people over Cauvery issue’

The senior counsels who had argued for Tamil Nadu government in Cauvery-related cases too expressed similar views quoting the past verdicts of the Supreme Court.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Friday alleged that the principal opposition DMK was trying to divert the attention of people over the Union Jal Shakti Ministry bringing the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) under its ambit.

Strongly condemning a statement in this regard by DMK leader Durai Murugan, the Minister said the opposition party was trying to “confuse” the people as it could not digest the constructive measures being taken by the government for the welfare of farmers who depend on Cauvery water.

Reiterating that the ruling dispensation was firmly committed to safeguarding the rights of Tamil Nadu, Jayakumar termed the move of Jal Shakti Ministry to bring the CWMA under its control as “purely an administrative move” to provide salary to employees as per the Business Rules.  Not only the CWMA but the managements boards for Krishna and Godavari rivers had also been brought under the Central ministry.

The Tamil Nadu government clarified this on April 29, but Durai Murugan has now issued a statement just to divert the attention of the people. Jal Shakti Ministry’s Secretary has also clarified that bringing the CWMA under the Ministry would not in any way undermine the powers of the body.

Jayakumar further said that the people of Tamil Nadu knew well the betrayals of the past DMK governments on Cauvery issue and that the CWMA became a reality only due to the efforts of the AIADMK government.

