STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's only green zone district Krishnagiri reports first COVID-19 case

However, health officials have listed this case in the Salem district, where he is currently undergoing treatment and Krishangiri still has zero positive case.

Published: 02nd May 2020 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Medics prepare to collect samples for swab tests from a COVID-19 mobile testing van, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: More than 50 days after first COVID-19 positive case was reported in Tamil Nadu,  Krishnagiri, which was the only district in the state under green zone, reported its first case on Saturday. The patient, a 67-year-old man from Veppanahalli, tested positive after returning from Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh.

However, the case has been listed against Salem district where he is being treated and Krishangiri is being shown as having no cases in the State's daily health bulletin.

Asked about this, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh initially said it was because he had been tested at a check post near Salem and taken directly to the Salem Government Hospital from there. Later she clarified that he had arrived at Krishnagiri, was tested in his home district and was only shifted to Salem on May 1. Nonetheless she said, "It is an imported case shown as positive in Salem district."

However, a Coimbatore patient who tested positive in Chennai on Saturday has been listed against Coimbatore district and not Chennai. 

Meanwhile, Krishnagiri Collector S Prabhakar said the 67-year-old man went to Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh on March 21 along with three others from Krishnagiri town (two women and a man) and returned on April 25 in a vehicle along with a driver from Kaveripattinam Town Panchayat. All five persons were screened at Veppanahalli border check post and asked to be on home quarantine.

Sample of the sexagenarian was sent to Institute of Vector Control and Zoonoses in Hosur, he said, adding that the result on Saturday showed he had tested positive.

Deputy Director of Health Services V Govindan said samples of eight of his family members were taken on Friday night and sent it to Hosur for testing.

While three persons who accompanied the senior citizen to Puttaparthi have tested negative, the driver's sample was sent for test on Friday night. According to sources, health condition of the sexagenarian is stable.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 Monitoring Officer (Krishnagiri) R Kirlosh Kumar, district-level officials and the collector visited the area where the patient resides to oversee precautionary measures. Areas where the patient and his fellow travellers live are under a containment zone, his locality has been sealed and disinfection works are being done at the patient's village, Krishnagiri town and Kaveripattinam town panchayat.

Sixteen persons from Krishnagiri who went to Gujarat on March 10 to attend a religious event returned after the quarantine period on Friday midnight. Samples were taken from all 16 on Saturday and they were sheltered in a hall at Zuzuvadi, near Hosur. They would be sent home after test results are out, a revenue official said.
 
It may be noted that one man from Cuddalore district, one from Nagapattinam districts and two men and a woman from Kallakurichi  district have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week after returning from Puttaparthi. 

All of them had visited the town in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district in the month of March and had been stranded there due to the lockdown.

(With inputs from Omjasvin M D)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Krishnagiri Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp