STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu's only district under green zone, reports first COVID-19 case

A 67-year-old man from Veppanahalli, who returned from Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, tested positive. 

Published: 02nd May 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Nearly 55 days after first COVID-19 positive case was reported in Tamil Nadu, Krishnagiri, the state's only green zone district, has reported its first positive case on Saturday. A 67-year-old man from Veppanahalli, who returned from Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, was tested positive for the coronavirus.

Confirming this, Krishnagiri district collector S Prabhakar told The New Indian Express, “A 67-year-old man near Veppanahalli along with four persons went to Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh and returned on April 25. All were screened at the border check post and asked to remain under home quarantine. In this situation, sample was taken from sexagenarian on April 29 and sent it to the Institute of Vector Control and Zoonoses, Hosur, which announced test result as positive on Saturday.”

Seconding him, Deputy Director of Health Services V Govindan said after the sexagenarian was tested positive samples of eight of his family members were taken on Friday night and sent it to Hosur for testing.

Among the four other members, who accompanied the infected persons, three are from Krishnagiri town and one from Kaveripattinam. Now, all these three areas are brought under the containment zone - which will now be sealed and disinfected.

The five-member team returned to Krishnagiri from Andhra Pradesh, after getting vehicle pass from the authorities in Puttaparthi. They had started their pilgrimage before the 21-day national lockdown was declared by the Prime Minister. The other four members, however, tested negative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Krishnagiri Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak Tamil Nadu coronavirus Green Zone
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp