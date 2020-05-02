STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New portal to streamline e-pass release

Individual passes can be issued for reasons like marriage, funeral and medical emergencies.

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has developed an online portal - https://tnepass.tnega.org - to streamline issuing e-passes to the public for intra-district, inter-district and inter-State movement.Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, in a letter to all collectors and officials said, “All District Collectors/Chennai Corporation Commissioner/Industries Department are requested to switch over to the new system (TN ePass system). Date and time of its commencement would be intimated shortly.”

Unexpired passes that have already been issued by district collectors/city corporation would remain valid till a cut off date, which would be intimated in due course of time. Individual passes can be issued for reasons like marriage, funeral and medical emergencies. An organisation can apply for movement of their employees.

All passes will have a QR Code, and personnel checking it can use any QR code scanner to verify its authenticity. Individuals coming into TN from other States would need to be put under home quarantine, for 14 days. District collectors have been asked to establish mechanism to facilitate the same.

