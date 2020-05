By Express News Service

While the number of positive cases in Chennai has crossed four figures, the news from various districts in the State has been more encouraging. Many districts have been recording zero or single-digit figures over the past few days

Green warrior

With the second phase of lockdown nearing its end, Krishnagiri continued to be the only ‘Green zone’ district in the state with zero cases

Fact check

As on April 30,26 districts in the State were classified under ‘Red Zone’