Panchayat chief sells idli at Rs 1 to help the poor; 750 sold in hours

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Taking a cue from Coimbatore's 'Idli Patti', Panchayat president of Venkatachalapuram village near Lalgudi started selling Idlis for Rs 1 to public from Thursday. Served with piping hot sambar and chutney, more than 750 idlis got sold out within hours. Launched amid the fast spreading pandemic, M Palaniswamy hopes it would help the elderly and agricultural labourers stay hunger free during the tough times.

Speaking to TNIE, Palaniswamy said, "Few days ago, I heard about 80-year-old K Kamalathal of Coimbatore selling idlis for just Rs 1. Taking inspiration from her, I wanted to serve people in my village. Though preparing an idly cost Rs 2.50, I wish to sell it for Rs 1 as I am focused only on satisfying people's hunger." A woman aged 60 who had breakfast from the outlet said that she was dependent on the money sent by her family members and the initiative taken to provide food at a low cost would indeed be a blessing to many elderly people like her. Palaniswami added that he would continue his service even after the lockdown.