Plea to exhume remains of Dr Simon dismissed

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has dismissed the plea seeking direction to the Tamil Nadu government to exhume the body of Dr Simon Hercules who died of Covid-19 and rebury it in the cemetery in Kilpauk. The High Court cited that the plea is being dismissed as the government authorities have already considered the request made by his wife and rejected it.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Reverse engineering: MP man held for making liquor from sanitizer
Pak rejects 'baseless Indian allegations' of infiltration attempts across LoC
Tamil Nadu govt eases lockdown restrictions in non-containment areas
COVID-19: PM Modi meets FM for second economic stimulus package
AFI postpones elections, office bearers' term extended