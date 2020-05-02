Puducherry to seek Centre's clarification on orange and green zones after four new cases

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government will seek a clarification from the Centre on the orange and green zone classification for Puducherry and Mahe regions of the Union territory after three COVID-19 cases in JIPMER and one case in Mahe were reported on Friday, said Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao.

Briefing newsmen, he said that Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions of the UT have been classified as green zones and Puducherry as an orange zone. Since there were fresh cases on Friday after the classification, the central government would be approached for its advice.

No COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union territory on Saturday, he said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 7, with three persons hailing from Puducherry being treated at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), another three from Panruti in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu getting treatment at JIPMER and one case being treated in the Government General Hospital in Mahe.

Of the 2698 tests conducted so far, 2583 proved to be negative and 106 results were awaited, he said, adding that door to door screening was conducted on 13,75,238 persons and no infection was found. A second round of screening will be conducted, he said, adding that adequate equipment is available with the health department and more has been ordered.

He said though the lockdown has been extended for another 14 days, the restrictions will continue till the end of this month in Puducherry.