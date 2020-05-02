STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 231 fresh cases of coronavirus as transgender tests positive, one death

A 14-day-old girl baby and a four-year-old boy were among the total of 231 coronavirus positive cases reported today with Chennai contributing the majority of 174.

Published: 02nd May 2020 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu reported a COVID-19 death and over 200 cases while a transgender tested positive, the first in the state, the Health department said on Saturday. A 14-day-old girl baby and a four-year-old boy were among the total of 231 coronavirus positive cases reported today with Chennai contributing the majority of 174.

A 76-year old woman admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here died on Friday, becoming the latest victim to the contagion, taking the toll in the state to 29, a bulletin from the Health department said.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu had reported 203 COVID-19 cases while it was 161 on Thursday, 104 on Wednesday and 121 on Tuesday. With 203 being added today, the total number of those infected in the state stood at 2,757 as on Saturday, the department said.

As many as 158 men were affected apart from 72 women and one transgender, the bulletin said, adding 35,418 people were in home quarantine while 40 were in government facilities. Twenty-nine patients were among the 1,341 who were discharged from hospitals after treatment as on Saturday.

The total number of positive cases in Chennai alone stood at 1,257 followed by Coimbatore at 142 and 114 in Tiruppur. The bulletin said there were 12 red zones and 24 orange zones in the state, while Krishnagiri is the lone district in the green zone.

The classification of zones is multi-factorial and takes into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback. Besides Chennai (174 cases), Kancheepuram and Ariyalur districts witnessed 13 and 18 fresh cases respectively on Saturday.

A private lab Metropolis Healthcare has been added to the testing facilities today. Accordingly, there are 34 government and 13 private labs operating in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID Coronavirus COVID19 TN COVID cases TN corona tally
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp