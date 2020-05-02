STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tsunami-relief captain to lead Covid combat

Special Nodal Officer Radhakrishnan to streamline containment activities is city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the State government has appointed former Health Secretary and incumbent Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan as the Special Nodal Officer for Chennai Corporation, to streamline the containment activities. The decision came hours before the Centre announced an extension of the lockdown for two more weeks.

Meanwhile, the 17-member panel formed to evolve strategies for phased withdrawal of restrictions submitted its interim report to Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Friday. It is likely that the State will opt only for a partial relaxation of restrictions in certain districts where cases have come down.   
Radhakrishnan became famous for his crisis-management abilities during the 2004 tsunami and its aftermath. He received praise for his administrative skills from former US President Bill Clinton. Even the Sri Lankan government utilised his expertise to carry out relief measures in the island nation where the tsunami had caused widespread damage.

The special nodal officer will work in coordination with the Corporation Commissioner and various teams formed to contain the outbreak in Chennai district. A team of five IPS officers - Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, Abhash Kumar, Amaresh Pujari, Abhay Kumar Singh and K Bhavaneeswari -- will support him.
It was in the last week, the government constituted Zonal Special Task Teams to coordinate and ensure effective implementation of guidelines to prevent the spread. Later, the government also formed Field Support Teams comprising of IAS and IPS officers to ensure management of containment zones, delivery of essential services in containment areas, contract tracing and testing among others.

